Paducah Public School employees to get extra cash for being vaccinated

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Employees at the Paducah Independent School District can expect some extra cash in exchange for getting vaccinated.
At its meeting Monday night, the school approved the district to take part in the Kentucky Board of Education's Vaccine Incentive Payments Program.
The program rewards the school district for each part or full-time employee who's vaccinated.
Employees have until December 1 to be fully vaccinated with either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Once that day arrives, fully vaccinated employees will then receive a $100 check from the school. The state then reimburses the school $100 for each fully vaccinated employee.
Wayne Walden, the school district's communications coordinator, says this helps keep students and staff safe while addressing a substitute teacher shortage.
"As we get more teachers vaccinated, we are better able to stay staffed on a day-to-day basis and keep our kids in school which is everybody's ultimate goal," Walden said.
There are about 500 employees in the Paducah school district, Walden says. Walden was unable to give a number of employees who are already fully vaccinated. The state is dedicating nearly $9 million to the program.