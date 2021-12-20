Omicron spreads rapidly throughout the US

(WSIL)---The WHO named Omicron as a variant of concern on November 26th.
Less than a month later, the CDC says Omicron makes up about 73% of cases in the US.
"It was just a few weeks ago that we were beginning to hear of this new variant of COVID that was coming out of South Africa and quickly spread into the UK and portions of Europe. And now here we are now, we just discovered a couple weeks ago that we had omicron cases here in the United States," said Nathan Ryder, Community Outreach Coordinator from Southern Seven Health Department.
December first saw the US's first omicron case.
The CDC now reports that 46 states have at least one case of the variant.
"It's so infectious, if there's massive outbreaks throughout the country, I would be shocked if it's not here already, and I suspect that if it is not here, it will be in the next couple weeks," said SIH Herrin Hospital's Medical Director of Emergency Department, Dr. Josh Miksanek.
And this variant spreads significantly quicker than the previous strains, with cases doubling every 1.5 to 3 days.
The Delta variant, which filled ICUs across the country, doubles every 7 days.
"So this is much easily transmissible and it's going to run through the broader public much quicker than Delta has," said Ryder.
Vaccines are expected to protect against hospitalizations and severe illness, but breakthrough cases are likely to occur.
"We're kinda seeing a potential wave coming at us like we did in the early days of COVID but we have tools to lessen the impact of that wave as it's coming towards us," said Ryder.
Cases are rising slightly in Illinois, and in Region 5, there are 7 ICU beds available out of 77 in the region.
While these beds are not filled exclusively for COVID patients, Omicron's transmission rates could make those numbers shrink faster than what we saw with Delta.
Health officials say there is an easy way to help make hospitalizations go down, even with Omicron.
"Get yourself vaccinated, and hopefully we can avoid getting hit with a huge wave of COVID cases as omicron spreads across the country," said Ryder.