New tools help keep COVID cases low

(WSIL)---Cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in our region, and there are more tools than ever to keep it that way.
According to SIH, there are 3 patients in their system with COVID-19 and admissions at SIH are some of the lowest they've been.
To keep numbers low, you can now easily find out how long you need to quarantine and wear a mask if you test positive for COVID or come in close contact with someone who has.
It's the CDC's quarantine calculator.
Just click whichever option fits you best, what kind of symptoms you have and when they started, and whether or not you have a fever.
The calculator will let you know how long you should stay home and when you can take off your mask.
A second round of booster shots has also been approved for those 50 and older.
SIH found that breakthrough cases for COVID have been extremely low as of late, especially for those up to date on their doses.
Pharmacists in our area said those who qualify should consider getting a second booster.
"So the 50 to 65-year-olds, if you have an underlying health condition, we recommend go ahead and get that booster. Any 65 and up, we want you to go ahead and get that second booster. And then, again, the immune compromised patients who are younger qualify at this time also," said Kim Wieter, the Pharmacist in Charge at Byrd Watson Pharmacy in Mount Vernon.
Booster shots are available for both Moderna and Pfizer at Byrd Watson Pharmacy, and walk in appointments are welcome.