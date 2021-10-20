You are the owner of this article.
New Simpson Hill grade school closed rest of week due to COVID outbreak

New Simpson School
By Jacob Gordon

TUNNEL HILL (WSIL) -- New Simpson Hill school is taking an adaptive pause for in-person learning for the remainder of the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19. 

As of now, 10% of students (28) and 2 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. However, a number of staff members and siblings have been forced to quarantine due to a household case of the virus.

The school plans to resume in-person learning on Monday, October 25. 

Parent/Teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday, October 21 will be through phone conference. You can call the school at 658-8536 to schedule an appointment or make arrangements to meet with the teacher(s) at a later date. 

Wednesday was an emergency day and will be made up at the end of the school year. Thursday will be considered an e-learning day and lunches will be provided for pick-up between 11 and Noon.

