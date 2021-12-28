You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...

There has been an isolated report or two of an instantaneous gust
of 40 to 45 mph, its momentum perhaps assisted by a band of
showers that has developed along a frontal boundary. But mostly,
peak gusts are in the low to mid 30s mph. Broadly, 20 to 30 mph is
most commonplace.

Gusts this high will produce a hazard for area drivers, especially
high profile type vehicles and tractor trailers. High wave
conditions will plague area lakes. Secure any loose items you
don't want blown around as well. If a higher gust occurs, it's
possible a poorly, shallow, or wet rooted tree can be downed.
Limbs might blow down, and it's not unheard of to have a power
outage as a result of winds gusting like they will this afternoon.
Take the necessary precautions and remain weather aware.

New changes to COVID-19 contact tracing process in Illinois

  • 0
contact tracing

(WSIL) -- Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) wants residents to be aware of new changes to the COVID-19 Contact Tracing process that the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) launched.

All individuals who take a lab-based COVID-19 test and receive a positive result will be first contacted with a text message to the cell phone number they provide as their point of contact. This text message initializing the Contact Tracing process is part of a broader change IDPH is scheduled to implement by mid-January.

The new message will display the following text:

‘IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click:

https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html

The new text message being sent by IDPH does not confirm your test results or display other sensitive information.

You can opt to call IDPH at the number listed in the message or wait to be contacted by a member of S7HD’s Contact Tracing Team. You can also visit the web address included in the message for helpful tips on what to do after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.

“We’re still waiting on final details of how the state’s new Contact Tracing process is going to work,” said Nathan Ryder, Community Outreach Coordinator for S7’s COVID-19 response team. “For now we know that IDPH is hoping to make the Contact Tracing process more centralized so that our team members can spend more time focusing on outbreaks and other COVID-19 critical care situations that may occur across our seven county region. We believe this is all part of the process to wind down the pandemic response and move to an endemic-type response.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you