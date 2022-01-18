New antiviral COVID medication showing promise for treating high risk patients

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday
Afternoon...
...Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night...

An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region
Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing
mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures
are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday
afternoon.

Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into
Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over
southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero
wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills
will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on
Thursday and into early Friday morning.

Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to
protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite.

Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock
left outdoors.

For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of
sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water
running through those systems.

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of
southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late
Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of
wintry precipitation is expected.

However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below
freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and
sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and
night will freeze.

Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for
any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and
overpasses.

Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for
the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter
event.

New antiviral COVID medication showing promise for treating high risk patients

  • Updated
  • 0
FDA authorizes second antiviral pill to treat Covid-19

The US Food and Drug Administration on December 22 authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to treat Covid-19 in high-risk individuals age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.

 courtesy Pfizer

(WSIL)---Pfizer's Paxlovid is on the market, and is the first antiviral medication to have significant results for those with COVID-19.

The studies show Paxlovid lowered hospitalizations by 90% and deaths were reduced by 100%.

"Now of course when it gets into the real world, it's not going to continue to be 100% effective, but that's still really really really good. If we compare that to any other treatment that we've used for COVID up until this point, the Paxlovid blows everything else out of the water," said Dr. Jeff Ripperda. 

The pill works by preventing the virus from replicating in your body, therefore reducing the risk of hospitalization.

"90%. That's fantastic. And decreasing hospitalizations, 90%, is the difference between overwhelming the healthcare system and not overwhelming the healthcare system," said Ripperda. 

Right now, the pill is only being prescribed to those at very high risk.

The studies show no reported side effects, but it does interact poorly with other medications like those that treat high cholesterol.

"So if you're on the cholesterol medication and you get the Paxlovid, it's not that you can't get the Paxlovid, you just have to stop the cholesterol medication while you take the Paxlovid," said Ripperda. 

And as more of the medication becomes available, doctors hope this could turn the tide in the pandemic.

"So if we can get Paxlovid in the hands of all high risk people, the implications of that are just huge. Not just locally, but for the whole country," Ripperda added.

After about a week of being available in our area, Paxlovid is already out of stock.

The timeline when more will be in our region is up in the air, but more could be available in the next two weeks.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you