New antiviral COVID medication showing promise for treating high risk patients

(WSIL)---Pfizer's Paxlovid is on the market, and is the first antiviral medication to have significant results for those with COVID-19.
The studies show Paxlovid lowered hospitalizations by 90% and deaths were reduced by 100%.
"Now of course when it gets into the real world, it's not going to continue to be 100% effective, but that's still really really really good. If we compare that to any other treatment that we've used for COVID up until this point, the Paxlovid blows everything else out of the water," said Dr. Jeff Ripperda.
The pill works by preventing the virus from replicating in your body, therefore reducing the risk of hospitalization.
"90%. That's fantastic. And decreasing hospitalizations, 90%, is the difference between overwhelming the healthcare system and not overwhelming the healthcare system," said Ripperda.
Right now, the pill is only being prescribed to those at very high risk.
The studies show no reported side effects, but it does interact poorly with other medications like those that treat high cholesterol.
"So if you're on the cholesterol medication and you get the Paxlovid, it's not that you can't get the Paxlovid, you just have to stop the cholesterol medication while you take the Paxlovid," said Ripperda.
And as more of the medication becomes available, doctors hope this could turn the tide in the pandemic.
"So if we can get Paxlovid in the hands of all high risk people, the implications of that are just huge. Not just locally, but for the whole country," Ripperda added.
After about a week of being available in our area, Paxlovid is already out of stock.
The timeline when more will be in our region is up in the air, but more could be available in the next two weeks.