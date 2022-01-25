 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight and Early Wednesday...

Arctic high pressure will bring another shot of bitterly cold air
into our region over the next 24 hours. Temperatures tonight will
bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph
will make it feel even colder.

Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be from zero to 5
below along and northwest of a line from Evansville Indiana to
Cape Girardeau Missouri. Wind chills to the southeast of that line
will bottom out from zero to 5 above.

Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact
morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat
or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will
occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday
afternoon.

Neil Young wants his music scrubbed from Spotify because of vaccine misinformation on the platform

  • 0
Neil Young wants his music scrubbed from Spotify because of vaccine misinformation on the platform

Neil Young, an outspoken advocate for Covid-19 safety and prevention, doesn't want his music to share a home with vaccine misinformation.

 Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

Neil Young, an outspoken advocate for Covid-19 safety and prevention, doesn't want his music to share a home with vaccine misinformation.

In a now-deleted post on his website, Young asked his managers and record label to remove his music from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is "spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them." (Rolling Stone originally reported the text of the deleted post.)

"I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," the 76-year-old said in Monday's post, according to Rolling Stone. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

"Rogan" refers to Joe Rogan, the exceedingly controversial podcast host who has made frequent false and inaccurate claims surrounding vaccines and Covid-19. Earlier this month, a group of more than 250 scientists, doctors and nurses penned an open letter to Spotify condemning the streamer for platforming Rogan and calling on Spotify to warn its listeners about misinformation.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was Spotify's most popular podcast globally in 2021, according to Variety. It became a Spotify exclusive in 2020, when Rogan signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with the streaming service, thought to be worth more than $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

CNN has reached out to Young's manager, his publicist at Warner Records and Spotify for comment.

Frank Gironda, Young's manager, did confirm to the Daily Beast that the two had discussed Young's concerns and were "trying to figure this out right now." He said, too, that Young was "very upset about this disinformation."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you