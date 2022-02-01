 Skip to main content
Murphysboro residents eligible for free at home COVID tests

  • Updated
  • 0
60 million households have requested free Covid-19 rapid tests, White House says

The White House said some 60 million households have requested free Covid-19 rapid tests so far, with tens of millions tests having "gone out the door" as part of the Biden administration's program to mail more than half a billion rapid tests to Americans around the country.

 John Tully/Bloomberg/Getty Images

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Murphysboro is eligible for FREE at home COVID tests.

It's part of Project ACT.

That's a partnership to deliver 1.1 million tests to at-risk people in certain zip codes.

Murphysboro residents with the zip code 62966 can order one test kit with five tests.

The Jackson County Health Department said they hope this will help stop the spread.

"By making home testing available to more people, that gives them the tools they need to help decide if they have COVID, and if they have COVID, and how to react to that such as staying home, avoiding friends and family," said Bart Hagston, a Public Health Administrator from Jackson County Health Department.

The tests are free and ship free, and you can order them online. 

