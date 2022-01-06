Most SIU classes to begin remote

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A majority of SIU Carbondale classes will begin remote when the semester begins next week.
This will ensure all students and employees have the opportunity to be tested and receive results in a timely manner.
Some classes will be face to face. Students should check the list of face-to-face courses on our COVID website and may contact their academic advisors if they have questions. Offices will remain open, and we will have in-person events and activities on campus, with protocols in place.
After three days of testing, 2.5% of 1,487 employees and 6.3% of 847 students tested positive. That is a total of 2,334 test results as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
This doesn't include majority of students, who will return on Friday.
Next week, SIU will be expanding testing capabilities to get all students tested, regardless of vaccination status.
Revised testing schedule is:
- Monday, January 10: 8 am to 6 pm
- Tuesday, January 11: 8 am to 6 pm
- Wednesday, January 12: 8 am to 6 pm
- Thursday, January 13: 6 am to 2 pm
Visit the on-campus testing page and follow the instructions at the bottom of the page. You can also test on a walk-in basis, which is first come, first served.
For updates, visit siu.edu/coronavirus. You can also send queries to pandemicinfo@siu.edu.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated more than 2,300 positive tests were reported at SIU.