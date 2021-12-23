More than 77,000 COVID-19 cases in Illinois over past week

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 77,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 318 deaths since December 17, 2021.
As of Thursday night, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 18,853,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Since Friday, December 17, 2021, 388,453 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 71.8% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The rise in cases comes as the virus continues to surge across the state and across the country. According to IDPH data, the state has seen more than 6,000 new cases every day except for three in December.
On Jan. 22, 2021, the state reported more than 7,000 new cases of the virus. Since then, the state had not reported more than 6,000 new cases of the virus in one day...until Dec. 1, when the state reported 6,119 new cases of the virus.
On December 23, more than 18,000 new cases were reported in Illinois.