Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SOUTHERLY WIND GUSTS FROM 30 TO 40 MPH EXPECTED THIS
AFTERNOON...

Gusty south winds ahead of an advancing cold front out over the
Plains will continue through the afternoon hours. Sustained winds
of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 40
mph. A few locations may even see a few gusts from 40 to 45 mph.

Motorists on this busy travel day, especially those driving
higher profile vehicles, should be prepared for sudden gusts that
could move your vehicle suddenly. Those burning leaves and other
litter this afternoon should keep in mind that fires could spread
much more rapidly due to the wind. The stronger wind gusts should
diminish some towards sunset.

More than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois since Friday

Illinois-Coronavirus-Blue_-Web-Pic.jpg
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 21,034 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19  in Illinois, including 87 additional deaths since reporting last November 19, 2021. 

As of Tuesday night, 1,982 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 17,031,036 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. 

Since reporting on Friday, November 19, 2021, 311,308 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

