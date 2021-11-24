More than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois since Friday

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 21,034 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 87 additional deaths since reporting last November 19, 2021.
As of Tuesday night, 1,982 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 17,031,036 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday.
Since reporting on Friday, November 19, 2021, 311,308 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).