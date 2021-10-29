You are the owner of this article.
More than 14,000 COVID-19 cases reported over last week in Illinois

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 22, 2021. 

As of Thursday night, 1,256 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Since reporting on Friday, October 22, 2021, 348,196 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

