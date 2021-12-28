More kids being hospitalized with Covid-19

(CNN) -- Omicron is spreading and now more kids are getting hospitalized with Covid-19.
On average nationwide, Pediatric hospitalizations are up 35 percent in just the past week.
In Houston, Children's Hospitals say they're getting ready for more kids with the virus to fill up beds there.
In Chicago, an attending physician and infectious disease specialist at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital says case numbers there are three times as high as the hospital's previous peak last December.
In Cleveland, the Director of Pediatric Infection Control at Rainbow babies and children's hospital says effective monoclonal antibodies, a life saving treatment, is in short supply.
New York State Data shows New York City Pediatric hospitalizations increased five-fold over a three-week period.
And in D-C. the infectious diseases Chief at Children's National Hospital says close to half of the Covid-19 tests they're doing are coming back positive.