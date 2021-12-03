Missouri reports first case of Omicron variant

(WSIL) -- Missouri announced the first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron Variant.
The presumed positive sample originated from a St. Louis City resident who has recent domestic travel history. The results are currently awaiting confirmation by the CDC.
“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources as opposed to social media,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”
What the department knows about the variant at this time:
- The Omicron variant has mutated several times in ways that are causing concern for public health experts
- Omicron has been identified in several countries and states within the U.S.
What they don't know about the variant:
- Transmissibility caused by Omicron
- Disease severity caused by Omicron
- Degree to which vaccines and therapies protect against Omicron
The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations.