Missouri firearm deer seasons kicks off Saturday

(WSIL) -- Saturday the opening of this year’s November portion of the firearms deer season, which runs Nov. 13-23.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, opening weekend is the most popular two days for most deer hunters in Missouri.
According to MDC, this season’s harvest should be higher than average due to increasing deer numbers across most of the state coupled with increased firearms antlerless permit availability in a number of counties and an extension of the antlerless portion.
Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season continues through Nov. 12 and resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.
Hunters are also reminded to "Share the Harvest" if they can. The program provides an easy way for hunters to donate venison to those in need.
Processing fees are covered entirely or in part by numerous local sponsors, along with statewide sponsors that include: MDC, Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops, Gateway Chapter Safari Club International, Missouri Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation, Midway USA Inc., and Missouri Food Banks Association.
Click here for more information on how to donate.