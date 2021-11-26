Man who survived 135 day coma reflects on what he's thankful for this Thanksgiving

MARION (WSIL) -- For some, COVID-19 can be just a cold.
But for Mark Finnie, testing positive resulted in a coma that lasted 135 days.
"November the 12th, I passed out. And I woke up February 11th," said Mark.
On Thanksgiving last year, Mark's wife Angie was visiting him while doctors helped him fight for his life.
"This time last year, he was very critical, let's just put it that way. He was critical," said Angie.
One year later, Mark's health is returning.
He can breathe on his own, he's back at work, and back to preaching.
"To be sitting here today, I would have never thought last year that he would be here today. I really didn't," said Angie.
And now that the time for thanks has come around, Mark said the old sayings are true.
"I heard it a thousand times, don't take life for granted," said Mark.
"Life is short," Angie added.
"Family for granted, friends for granted. If you've got a bucket list, do it," Mark said.
Since his recovery began, one thing that Mark has been doing, is help others who are going through similar situations.
"I had a lot of people help me through the worst times. And now I'm getting the opportunity to help people who are going through what I've been through. I get calls everyday," said Mark.
When Mark thought about what he's thankful for this Thanksgiving, he said his experience has changed his holiday outlook.
"Thanksgiving is one day, and now Thanksgiving is everyday. It's just a, I don't want to use the cliché, 'It's good to be alive,' but it makes you appreciate life every day, not just one time a year," said Mark.
Angie said after looking back on the year, blessed is the word that comes to mind.
"We are so blessed, every day, not just Thanksgiving. Even though this happened to us, we've got a lot of good things. Family that has helped us and it was hard, yes, it was very hard. But we still have a lot to be thankful for," said Angie.
Since Mark was unable to celebrate the holidays last year, he said this year he's eating twice as much food to make up for lost time.