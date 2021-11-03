Local pharmacies prepare for COVID vaccine rollout, kids 5 to 11-years-old

MT. VERNON (WSIL)---Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11, pharmacies are preparing for the rollout.
Starting Thursday, November 4th, Byrd-Watson Pharmacy in Mount Vernon will begin appointments for children in that age group.
The doses are for the Pfizer vaccine.
Children will receive two shots over a two-week period but at a smaller dosage than teens or adults.
Pharmacists say getting kids vaccinated will help end the pandemic.
"We've seen some of the long term effects from the actual virus itself and we know that it can have some devastating effects on kids as well. So we're kind of weighing the risks and benefits still at this point. But at this point, this looks like our best option. Based on, you know, we've got experts and scientists that are reviewing the clinical trials and this is the recommendation that they've made to us at this point," said the Pharmacist in Charge at Byrd Watson Pharmacy, Kim Wieter.
On November 11th, Byrd Watson will hold a vaccine clinic for children ages 5-to-11.