Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Local pharmacies prepare for COVID vaccine rollout, kids 5 to 11-years-old

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC advisers to vote on giving Covid-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

Millions of child-size doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are being shipped from the company's facilities to distribution centers across the country. A person receives their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California on August 7.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

MT. VERNON (WSIL)---Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11, pharmacies are preparing for the rollout.

Starting Thursday, November 4th, Byrd-Watson Pharmacy in Mount Vernon will begin appointments for children in that age group.

The doses are for the Pfizer vaccine.

Children will receive two shots over a two-week period but at a smaller dosage than teens or adults.

Pharmacists say getting kids vaccinated will help end the pandemic.

"We've seen some of the long term effects from the actual virus itself and we know that it can have some devastating effects on kids as well. So we're kind of weighing the risks and benefits still at this point. But at this point, this looks like our best option. Based on, you know, we've got experts and scientists that are reviewing the clinical trials and this is the recommendation that they've made to us at this point," said the Pharmacist in Charge at Byrd Watson Pharmacy, Kim Wieter. 

On November 11th, Byrd Watson will hold a vaccine clinic for children ages 5-to-11.

