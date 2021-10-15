Local hospitals expanding Monoclonal Antibody therapy

(WSIL) -- Two of the region's largest health care providers are expanding access to COVID-19 therapy.
Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon and Saint Mary's in Centralia are increasing the daily number of patients they can treat with Monoclonal Antibody therapies. This initiative will allow SSM Health to expand from roughly 5 to 80 appointments a week.
For people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or who are unvaccinated or immune compromised who have been exposed to COVID-19, this promising mAb treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization.
Health officials with SSM Health say even though COVID cases are starting to decline, they are preparing for a possible winter surge.
"We do have winter coming and I know all of us are really hoping that the covid levels don't go back up again but it's highly possible once everybody starts hanging out indoors and lets their guard down a little that we may end up with another spike and so we want to be prepared this time so that we have plenty of spots available for people to get that medication," said Dr. Monica Heinzman, Regional Administrative Director of Ancillary Services with SSM.
If you have tested positive for the virus or were in close contact with someone who has, ask your doctor if you are eligible for the treatment.
To confirm eligibility for the treatment and learn how to book an appointment, patients should visit www.bjc.org/crushcovid or call 314-696-1468.