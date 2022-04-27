Local health officials talk about state of COVID following Fauci's "end of pandemic phase" announcement

JACKSON CO (WSIL)---The US is now out of the Covid-19 pandemic phase, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
He said it's because of low infections and hospitalizations.
There are still more than 400 deaths a day from COVID.
Cases are slowly ticking back up in Illinois, but only 2% of the state's ICU beds are COVID patients.
76% of Illinois' ventilators are open.
COVID patients only make up 2% of the people on ventilators.
Local health officials said a lot of progress has been made, but we should still be cautious.
"We've got vaccines now, we know more about transmission and we have prevention and we have treatment. There is treatment now that is readily available to everybody. So we're just asking everybody to celebrate this with us but also to be mindful, and remember all the things we learned and how important it is to get vaxxed and get boosted," said Paula Clark, Division Director at the Jackson County Health Department.
Right now, 68% of Americans are vaccinated.