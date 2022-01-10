Local health officials break down recent change in CDC guidelines

(WSIL) -- A recent change in CDC guidelines is leaving some people confused on the new quarantine and isolation requirements.
COVID-19 Testing sites are overwhelmed as the highly contagious Omicron variant is spreading.
Jackson County is reporting its highest 7-day period since the start of the pandemic and changes to quarantine guidelines is leaving some in our region a little confused.
If you test positive for COVID-19, regardless of your vaccination status you should isolate for five days.
If after five days you have no symptoms, you can leave your home but must wear a mask around other people for the next five days.
Health officials say, if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, quarantine then test on day five.
"It is a good thing to find out that you're positive as soon as possible so that you can go ahead and isolate, stay home and reduce that spread. If you do have a home-test that you do need to report that and still isolate and notify those you've been around that are close contacts so you can really reduce the spread, follow through with that positive result and make sure that you're keeping all your friends, neighbors and family safe." said, Paula Clark - Division Director, Jackson County Health Department.
Southern Seven Community Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder says, the easy way to look at it think 5 plus 5.
"So we're going to look at five days of quarantine or isolation, depending on whether you're just a close contact or whether you do have, actually have positive COVID test, you're going to isolate or quarantine for five days then what happens after those five days, that changes a little bit on your circumstances." said Ryder.
If you were in close contact with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19 but you don't have any symptoms on day five you can return to your regular routine and wear a mask for the next five days.
"If you can't wear a mask for five days, you're going to have to quarantine for longer."
If you have tested positive for COVID-19, the same 5 days of quarantine plus 5 days of "strict" mask wearing when you're around other people is required.
Ryder says, Two years in much more is now known about combatting the virus.
"When the pandemic started we were in emergency crisis mode and what we knew would work is a two-week isolation or quarantine period to hopefully prevent the spread of that virus."
Health officials now understand the COVID infection period much better leading to the recent changes.
Health Officials continue to encourage vaccines and boosters as the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.
The State of Illinois is preparing to add more mobile and pop-up testing sites to increase capacity.