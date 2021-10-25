Local health departments offering booster shots by appointment

(WSIL) -- Following approval by FDA and CDC, multiple local health departments are now offering booster shots by appointment.
CDC states the following persons are eligible for a booster if their second Moderna or Pfizer shot was at least six months ago:
- People age 65 and older;
- People age 18-64 at high-risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions;
- People age 18 -64 that live in high risk settings (such as congregate living facilities) or work in high-risk settings (such as healthcare workers, first responders, congregate care staff, educational staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, US postal workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers).
CDC states that anyone age 18 or over who had a single dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago is now eligible for a booster.
In addition, eligible persons may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received, while others may prefer to switch brands for their booster.
The FDA and CDC do not recommend one booster type over another at this time. This “mixing & matching” of vaccines is now allowed for booster doses.
Persons seeking a booster should also do the following:
- Wait the required timeframe from the initial series;
- Bring along their vaccination card;
- Delay being vaccinated if feeling ill.
You can contact the Jackson County Health department or the Bi-County health department to schedule an appointment for a booster shot.
Visit www.jchdonline.org and click on the box near the top of the page to schedule, or call the Health Department at 618/684-3143 to make an appointment over the phone.
To schedule an appointment you may go to the Bi-County web page www.bicountyhealth.org or call Bi-County at 618-993-8111.