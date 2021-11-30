Local doctor weighs in on how Omicron variant could impact healthcare system

(WSIL)---Health care professionals say variants can greatly impact hospitals, as seen last year with the Alpha variant and this past summer with the Delta variant.
But there really is no telling how the omicron variant will impact the US until it's here.
While there are no cases of omicron confirmed right now in the US, Murphysboro doctor Jeff Ripperda said he believes it's not a matter of if omicron will enter the country, but when.
He said so far, COVID has been a tricky virus to predict the future on.
So with omicron, what will determine how it affects health care workers is how fast it spreads.
Luckily, the defenses against COVID are only getting stronger.
"You know we do have a couple of things on our side though. One is that vaccination rates are only going up, and two is that even people who aren't vaccinated but have had COVID, they probably have some degree of immunity so there's just fewer and fewer susceptible people to the viruses out there because the larger population is becoming immune over time," said Ripperda.
Despite defenses, healthcare workers are still concerned whenever the word "variant" comes up, after experiencing the Delta variant.