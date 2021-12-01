Local doctor weighs in on how anti-viral pills could help healthcare workers

(WSIL)---Anti viral pills may change the game when it comes to how health care workers treat COVID.
The FDA advisory panel gave its recommendation for the Merck anti viral pill that lowered hospitalizations by 30%.
Pfizer has its own anti viral pill and studies show hospitalization was reduced by 89%.
Murphysboro doctor Jeff Ripperda said the Pfizer pills' effectiveness could be a big help to healthcare workers.
"We healthcare providers have been saying all along that you gotta remember our goal in terms of preventing COVID is maybe not necessarily to have a zero percent rate of COVID going around in the community but to have the rate hospitalizations be zero and the rate of deaths to be zero. What we really want is that nobody winds up the hospital and nobody winds up dying, and it looks like this pill is going to be pretty effective at that," said Ripperda.
The Pfizer pill has not made it to the FDA panel for approval, and the Merck pill has several more steps before making it to the public.