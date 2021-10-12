Local doctor advocates boosters, COVID-19 vaccines for kids

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- COVID-19 vaccines for children could soon be a reality. One local health expert says those shots are a good idea
Alex Wright is a doctor of family Medicine at Mercy Health in Paducah.
He says the pandemic impact has let up a bit over the past month in western Kentucky, but COVID continues to cause deaths every week.
When it comes to children Dr. Wright says vaccines could provide a real safe-guard
"Anything that's new is a concern. However, what we are finding across the board--whether that's in adults or whether that's in a 12-year-old that can receive the vaccine or whether that's in a 7-year-old that's in the test group right now for the vaccine is generally what our fears are from the vaccine is far less likely to occur than if we let the person have COVID."
Dr. Wright says clinical trials have shown promise for children as young as five.
In those studies, a lower dose of the vaccine is used on children. Dr. Wright says it is like the flu shot where young people get a lower dose.
Dr. Wright is also an advocate for COVID-19 booster shots and more of those boosters could soon be available.
"Certainly, right now I do recommend boosters. This is very similar to perhaps polio in the past. Once again children receive a booster against polio. Polio exists in other areas of the world--if we let our guard down, we'll start to see it back in the U.S.
So once again---even though the vaccine is not perfect it is still extremely effective. It is very clear those that are boosted with the vaccine have improved immunity. They spread it less as well. Not it’s not perfect at absolutely preventing it but it’s almost perfect at preventing death meaning 98--99 percent effective.
So, in general the more we have patients boosted that allows us to keep a certain level of immunity up and that decreases transmission to those who can't have the vaccine or haven't come around to it yet. Or even the pediatric patients that will be less than the age 5 that is being proposed for potential release here soon.
So certainly, at this time I am giving boosters in my own office and recommending to patients who've had Moderna or J&J to simply keep an eye out---call back--check with their providers about when those boosters are available.
I'm seeing that they are well tolerated and generally what we're seeing, and this is predictable based on science and history is that boosters tend to be better tolerated than the initial vaccines as the body is somewhat used to it and it just helps boost the antibody level.
We usually just see less inflammation as the body is re-exposed to something which is why people tend not to get a sick as they have an illness twice or if they had an immunization before too."
Dr. Wright spent 15 minutes with News 3. You can watch his entire interview below:
Dr. Wright tells News 3 the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the primary concern in western Kentucky, however he says new strains are possible and those could target children since they are the primary population not vaccinated right now.
Dr. Wright says COVID will continue to be a concern because the virus is so infectious.