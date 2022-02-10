Less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over last week in Illinois

(WSIL) -- IDPH reported 29,939 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 499 additional deaths since Friday, February 4.
As of Wednesday night, 2,380 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 432 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, the state has 475 staffed ICU beds available out of a total 2,972. In Region 5, which includes most of southern Illinois, only 2 ICU beds are open.
Due to the drop in hospitalizations, Gov. Pritzker announced Wednesday that if the trends continue to decline, the state's mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28.
As of February 5, 92% of all COVID cases statewide are Omicron, with the other 8 percent being Delta.
A total of 20,803,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 48% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).