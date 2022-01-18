Kentucky surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said that Kentucky has surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,014,703 total cases as of Tuesday.
The Governor also announced the state’s highest ever day for newly reported cases on Saturday – 14,896 – as well as the highest ever test positivity rate Tuesday – 30.25%.
“The increase in cases is severe, by far more than any other surge we’ve had,” said Gov. Beshear. “But the good news is, 75% of Kentuckians 18 and up have been vaccinated. I think that’s a pretty big deal. Three quarters of everyone in Kentucky who can make their own health care decisions have decided to get vaccinated. That is an overwhelming majority. Hopefully this encourages even more people to get that shot of hope.”
The state also reported 72,165 new COVID-19 cases the week ending Jan. 16, the highest week ever.
The Governor also reported the state’s highest ever average weekly positivity rate, 29.33%, for the week ending Jan. 16.
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,824,262
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 959,754
“Hospitals are struggling, and some have declared crisis standards for staffing,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “More than 450 Kentucky National Guard women and men are currently supporting the COVID-19 response in health care facilities. Thank you to all of our health care professionals who keep showing up to help others even under these circumstances.”
The Governor said there are 294 active corrections staff COVID-19 cases and 392 active inmate COVID-19 cases.
Three institutions are under quarantine (Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, Kentucky State Reformatory and Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women) to help protect inmates, staff and the broader community. No inmates have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the omicron surge. In addition, 84% of inmates have been vaccinated and 55% have gotten a booster.