Kentucky bill makes masks optional for students

(WSIL) -- Legislation providing parents the right to opt their students out from mask mandates in Kentucky’s school and child care settings passed the House Education Committee Tuesday.
HB 51 gives parents the option to send their children to school with or without facial coverings at all levels of education—from child care centers and public K-12 schools to higher education institutions.
HB 51 additionally creates safeguards for child care centers. The legislation states licenses cannot be revoked for refusing to require masks, and they cannot be penalized nor fined by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The legislation heads to the House floor for consideration.