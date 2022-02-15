 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20-25 mph with peak wind gusts of 40-45 mph
likely.

* WHERE...Across the entire Quad State with the strongest gusts
most likely occurring in Southwestern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Kentucky bill makes masks optional for students

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Legislation providing parents the right to opt their students out from mask mandates in Kentucky’s school and child care settings passed the House Education Committee Tuesday. 

HB 51 gives parents the option to send their children to school with or without facial coverings at all levels of education—from child care centers and public K-12 schools to higher education institutions.

HB 51 additionally creates safeguards for child care centers. The legislation states licenses  cannot be revoked for refusing to require masks, and they cannot be penalized nor fined by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The legislation heads to the House floor for consideration.

