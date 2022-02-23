John A. Logan College making masks optional beginning March 1

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College will change their mask policy next week.
Beginning Tuesday, March 1, masks will be optional and no longer required inside campus buildings, including Logan Fitness and Extension Centers.
The vaccine/testing mandate remains. The reporting of vaccination status and testing expectations at John A. Logan College has not changed at this point, and testing will continue weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays.
You must maintain your CLEARED4 status, but the College will not require verification at entry points effective March 1.