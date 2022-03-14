Jackson County COVID cases hit record lows

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---For the 6th week in a row, Jackson County has seen declining COVID cases.
The county is seeing an average of 10 new cases per day.
This weekend the health department had just 2 reported cases on Saturday, and no cases Sunday.
Jackson County is now considered "medium risk" on the CDC's community level system, which removes the indoor mask recommendation.
"This is the longest we've gone, so this really changes, it's a game changer. It changes the recommendation from the CDC on mask wearing, as far as indoor mask wearing. So that is no longer a harsh requirement from the CDC. We've come a long way and we're hoping that we can stay where we are," said Jackson County Health Department Division Director, Paula Clark.
This Friday marks exactly two years since the first COVID-19 case in Jackson County.