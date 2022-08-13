Illinois will use new CDC Covid-19 guidelines for schools

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) --Illinois will be using new CDC Covid-19 guidelines that will be applied in schools.
Among the new guidelines being adopted, the CDC has now removed the recommendation to quarantine. The only exception will be if the infected person is in a "high-risk congregate" setting.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra made a statement regarding the new guidelines, stating “Current conditions of the pandemic are very different from those of the last two years, with many available tools to protect the general public, including widespread availability of vaccines for everyone 6 months and older. On top of that, we’ve always prioritized hospital capacity, and hospitals are not facing the kind of strain we saw during earlier COVID-19 waves... We want all Illinois residents to continue to remain safe and use all available tools to protect themselves and their families from acquiring COVID-19."
