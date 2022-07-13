Illinois updates executive order, removes some testing and vaccine requirements

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is updating vaccine and testing requirements in some industries statewide.
Currently, Illinois requires weekly testing of health care staff who are unvaccinated. Under the updated requirements, long-term care facilities will now test staff who are not up to date with their vaccine weekly, if located in an area of moderate community level transmission. Those employees will be tested twice weekly in areas of substantial or high community level transmission.
Unvaccinated staff at hospitals and other health care facilities that are certified by CMS will now be required to test weekly, only if located in area of high community level transmission.
Vaccine mandates for higher education employees and students and emergency medical service providers will not be reissued.
Vaccination mandates will remain in place in K-12 schools, daycares, state-run 24/7 congregate care facilities, and any health care facilities not covered under the federal CMS vaccine mandate (including independent doctors’ offices, dental offices, urgent care facilities, and outpatient facilities).
“Vaccination continues to be the number one tool we have to fight COVID-19, and I’m proud that so many Illinoisans have taken advantage of this life-saving tool,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I continue to urge all Illinoisans to make sure they’re up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the most at-risk populations and those unable to be vaccinated are protected from the serious side effects of this disease. As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable and ensuring we can get every federal dollar our residents are eligible to receive.”