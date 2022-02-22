Illinois Supreme Court removes mask mandate inside courtrooms

(WSIL) -- Heading to court? You will no longer be required by the State of Illinois to wear a mask.
Tuesday the Illinois Supreme Court removed a requirement stating those in attendance at Illinois courts wear masks.
The new mask policy will go into effect Monday, February 28, 2022.
The ruling did state local circuit courts can adopt their own mask rules based off local health conditions.
People that choose to wear a mask, according to the Illinois Supreme Court, can be asked to take it off by a judge if they consider it necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.