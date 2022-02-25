Illinois mask mandate officially ending February 28

(WSIL) -- Due to the continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Illinois indoor mask requirement will end Monday, February 28, 2022.
Since Governor Pritzker announced plans to remove the mask mandate Feb. 9, the number of people in the hospital has dropped by around 50% and the number of available ICU beds increase by around 24%.
As of February 23, 1,183 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 and 558 staffed ICU beds of a total 2,947 were open. In Region 5, 11 ICU beds of a total 69 are open.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve taken action to save lives and keep our economy open – and I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has our made our state a leader in the Midwest,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, our hospitals are much better positioned to handle emergencies and more than half of all eligible adults have been boosted; this is the progress we needed to make to remove our state indoor masking requirements. As individuals, I encourage everyone to make the best choices going forward to protect your health, along with that of your family and community – and most importantly to treat each other with kindness and compassion.”
Masks will still be required in several places:
- Public transportation
- Health care facilities
- Congregate settings
- Long-term care facilities
- Daycare settings
Private businesses and municipalities may choose to implement their own masking requirements.
Schools are being urged to continue mandating masks, but many schools have opted for making masks optional after a recent judge ruling. The Governor will review the results of lifting the indoor mask mandate before making any announcement regarding the school mask mandate.
“We are now entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and while our focus continues to be on preventing severe illness and ensuring our health care systems aren’t overwhelmed, we are also looking forward to how we will coexist with COVID-19,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We each have a role to play in staying healthy and we have many tools that can help protect us from severe illness due to COVID-19. Our tools include readily available safe and effective vaccines, monoclonal antibody and oral antiviral treatments, at-home testing, as well as the personal health actions people can take such as avoiding crowds, hand washing, and continued mask wearing as may be recommended.”