...Wind chills expected to fall near or below zero late Tuesday
Night into Wednesday morning...

The cold front moving through the Quad State region overnight will
usher in much colder and drier air across the area on Tuesday.
The coldest air will filter into the Quad State Tuesday night and
into early Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills will drop near the zero mark near the Interstate 64
corridor short after midnight Tuesday night, bottoming out between
zero and five below by 6 am CST on Wednesday. Zero to sub-zero
wind chills will be most likely along and north of a line from
Cape Girardeau Missouri to just south of Owensboro Kentucky. These
sub-zero wind chills will impact parts of southwest Indiana,
southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be hovering around the freezing
mark, but remaining below the freezing mark on Wednesday.

If you will be working outdoors or must wait outdoors for
transportation for work and school Wednesday morning, be sure to
bundle up in layers of clothing to keep warm and lessen the
chances for hypothermia and frostbite.

Consider checking on neighbors and others that may be in unheated
or poorly heated dwellings.

Pets and livestock kept outdoors and vulnerable to these cold
conditions should be given adequate food, water, and shelter.

Wind Chills should improve markedly on Thursday, but will still
remain in the teens and 20s for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

Illinois launching COVID-19 sick leave initiative for vaccinated school staff

illinois school
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and other stakeholders announced that they have negotiated a compromise that will keep children and teachers in the classroom, without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID required sick time. 

“Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of COVID-19, and those who take the steps to be fully vaccinated against this virus are doing their part to keep everyone safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “They deserve to be able to take the time they need to respond to the ongoing devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on them and their families. This collaborative initiative will provide paid administrative leave for education employees who, despite doing all they can to keep themselves and their communities safe, continue to have their lives and livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19.” 

This joint initiative provides the following protections for educators, school employees, and their families:

  • Paid administrative leave for every employee of a public school district established under Article 10 or Article 34 of the School Code, public university, and public community college who is
    • fully vaccinated or has received the required doses to become fully vaccinated within five weeks of the effective date of the Act and
    • is required, or whose child is required, to be excluded from school because of a positive COVID-19 test result or close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
    • has been required by the school or school district policy to be excluded from school district property due to COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Restoration of sick leave for every employee of a public school district, public university, and public community college who is
    • fully vaccinated or has received the required doses to become fully vaccinated within five weeks of the effective date of the Act, and
    • previously used their sick time because they or their child were required to be excluded from school because of a positive COVID-19 test result or close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19
    • has been required by the school or school district policy to be excluded from school district property due to COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Maintains wage protections in HB 2778 for all hourly school employees, including but not limited to, custodial, transportation, food service providers, classroom assistants, or administrative staff. This protection applies for the entire 2021-22 school year, including any days that a school has already closed or switched to e-learning which caused the paraprofessional to go without pay or take their own earned paid time off.

As a result of this collaboration, the Governor is vetoing House Bill 2778.

“Keeping schools open and those inside them – and their families – safe has been our number one priority from the start of the pandemic,” said Kathi Griffin, President of the Illinois Education Association. “We want people to stay home when they’re sick, to be able to care for their children when their children need them the most, and to be paid when the circumstances that close their buildings are completely beyond their control. This bill protects school and university employees and all those they teach, drive to and from school, feed and care for in so many ways. Health care professionals and scientists have given us a path out of this pandemic and we should follow it.”

“The pandemic has been physically, emotionally, and economically challenging for us all, and certainly no less so for educators, school staff, and their families,” said Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery. “This legislation provides important relief and ensures that education personnel can afford to take time off if they or they families become ill with COVID.

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

