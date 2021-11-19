Illinois launches holiday vaccine campaign

(WSIL) -- With the holiday season approaching, the state of Illinois launched a new awareness campaign promoting the COVID-19 vaccine as the “greatest gift” you can give this year.
Kids age 5 and up are now eligible for the vaccine, and doses are widely available across the state – from first doses to pediatric vaccines to booster shots.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has updated guidance for the holidays. As experts have advised, vaccinated families can safely return to treasured traditions, while unvaccinated individuals are urged to get their life-saving shot and follow other guidelines around travel and gatherings.
“As we look forward to a return to a holiday season filled with family and friends, the greatest gift you can give is to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As a father, I was relieved when my kids got vaccinated because I know they’re protected from getting sick with this deadly virus. I urge all parents to protect their families with the incredibly effective COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Vaccines work and are our best way to protect ourselves and those closest to us as we celebrate the holidays,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We’ve all gone through a lot over the last two years, and being fully vaccinated gets us one step closer to once again celebrating our cherished traditions. Getting your life-saving shot is the greatest gift you can give this holiday season.”