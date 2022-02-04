Illinois judge grants temporary restraining order against school mask mandate

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- An Illinois judge has ruled against the state's school mandates, including masks, in response to lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and teachers from 150+ districts.
After the ruling, Gov. JB Pritzker said he would seek an expedited appeal.
Attorney Tom DeVore represents hundreds of Illinois students and parents and several dozen teachers across more than 150 districts.
Local districts named in the original lawsuit include:
- Marion Unit #2
- Bluford district #318
- Trico CUSD #176
Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow granted the appeal and said the mandates violate the plaintiffs' "due process rights under the law which provide them a meaningful opportunity to object to any such mitigations."
The order applies to the plaintiffs - those students, parents, and teachers who sought relief - but it could have broader implications.
The judge wrote: "Any non-named Plaintiffs and School Districts throughout this State may govern themselves accordingly."
This means schools can decide what is best for their own district.
Gov. JB Pritzker vowed an immediate appeal Friday night, saying: "The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe. This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe. As we have from the beginning of the pandemic, the administration will keep working to ensure every Illinoisan has the tools needed to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
It' unclear if schools will ditch the mandates on Monday, as the governor makes his appeal.
The Illinois Federation of Teachers is calling on districts to continue their current practices.
“The Illinois Federation of Teachers is greatly distressed at the judge’s temporary restraining order (TRO) in this case. Hundreds of thousands of students, teachers, and staff across Illinois are doing their best to remain healthy and keep schools open. We believe what the judge ordered today is legally faulty and a threat to public health and, most importantly, a threat to keeping Illinois schools open for in-person learning. Our children and their families need certainty and some normalcy at school, not legal wrangling managed by a small minority of citizens."