Illinois increasing mass vaccination operations to meet COVID booster demand

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has directed the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to enhance its partnerships with local health department mass vaccination operations throughout the state to help meet the growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine booster.
The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional sites – administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry.
Additionally, starting the week of January 3, the state’s free Community Based Testing Sites will begin operating six days a week to increase COVID-19 testing availability across the state.
“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need. I will continue to do everything possible to protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us.”
Appointments can be made at each clinic at the links below. Many locations will also accept walk ups.
- Cook County: https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/
- DuPage County: https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Lake County: https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
- Will County: https://willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/
- Kane County: https://kanevax.org/
- St. Clair: https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information/Vaccination-Screen
- McLean County: https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Sangamon County: https://scdph.org/
- Peoria County: www.pcchd.org
- Winnebago County: https://www.wchd.org
- Jackson County: https://jchdonline.org/
- Adams County: https://www.co.adams.il.us/government/departments/health-department/covid-19-vaccination-information
Anyone age 12 and older who is in need of a first or second dose may also utilize these free clinics. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
Pfizer-BioNTech
16 years and older
Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose
Moderna
18 years and older
Six months after second Moderna dose
Johnson & Johnson
18 years and older
2 months after initial vaccination
If you are unable to attend one of these mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.