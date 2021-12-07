Illinois confirms first case of Omicron variant

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Illinois' first known COVID-19 case caused by the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
The case was in a Chicago resident and known contact of a confirmed Omicron case from another state who visited Chicago.
The Chicago resident – fully vaccinated with a booster dose – did not require hospitalization, is improving and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began.
Public health officials continue to perform contact tracing.
“Scientists need time to learn more about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, but in the meantime, we already know how to be vigilant,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “So, get your vaccine, get your booster, wear your mask indoors, wash your hands, and get tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. I encourage all Illinois residents to make a plan for how to best protect themselves and their loved ones, especially in the holiday season.”
The first case in the United States was reported on December 1, 2021, and both travel-associated and non-travel-associated cases have subsequently been reported from multiple U.S. states. Public health officials have been anticipating detection of this variant and expect further cases to be reported in the coming days and weeks.
While there are concerns about how quickly this variant has emerged and spread in South Africa, much remains to be learned about how it behaves, and IDPH and CDPH will continue working closely with CDC to closely monitor this case and others.
“Public health experts and scientists worldwide continue to study the newest variant, Omicron, to determine if it spreads more easily, causes more severe illness, and how effective the current vaccines are against it,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While we don’t have all the answers right now, we know the general prevention strategies we’ve been recommending – vaccination, boosters, masking, testing, physical distancing – are our best protection against the virus and its variants. As long as the virus continues to circulate, it has the potential to mutate into new variants. Vaccination can help stop circulation, but we need more people to get vaccinated.”