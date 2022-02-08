Illinois attorney general appeals school mask ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois attorney general has appealed a judge’s ruling that invalidated the governor's requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an emergency appeal to the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield on Monday.
It seeks to halt a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate.
Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday declared that Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker had overstepped his authority in an emergency order issued in the fall that has required students and staff to wear face coverings.
Several school districts across the state, including in southern Illinois, have made the choice to walk back several COVID-19 policies. However, the governor urged school districts across the state to keep the mask mandate in place during a news conference Monday.
"The Illinois schools who have not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit should continue to follow the prescribed public health protocols, which have proven to reduce school exclusion rates and have made it possible for our kids to continue to learn safely in-person," the governor said. "Masks keep kids safely in school in-person."
Raoul’s appeal requested an immediate response from the appellate court because it was filed on an emergency basis.