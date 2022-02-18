Illinois appellate court dismisses Governor's school mask mandate appeal

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- An Illinois appellate court has dismissed Governor JB Pritzker's appeal involving a mask mandate in Illinois schools.
That means schools are no longer required to mandate masks for their students.
On February 4, a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate, allowing many schools, to move to a "mask optional" policy. Gov. Pritzker appealed that ruling.
On Tuesday, a bipartisan joint committee on administrative rules in the state's general assembly decided not to renew the mask mandate as it waited for the appellate court’s guidance.
In the appellate court's ruling, they state the following:
"We note the language of the temporary restraining order (TRO) in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the Illinois Department of Public Health in creating provisions addressing COVID-19. Thus, it does not appear the school districts are temporarily restrained from acting by the court’s TRO.
None of the rules found by the circuit court to be null and void are currently in effect. Accordingly, for the following reasons, we dismiss defendant’s appeal because the expiration of the emergency rules renders this appeal moot."
Earlier this month, Pritzker announced that by the end of the month, a mask mandate in some indoor locations will be lifted, but he said he wanted to keep the mandate in effect for schools.
The Illinois Federation of Teachers issued a statement on the ruling.
"The Illinois 4th District Appellate Court’s decision released late last night makes one thing clear: school districts are free to implement their own safety measures around COVID-19. And they should."
“We continue to insist that school districts statewide abide by existing collective bargaining agreements that are in place to promote health and safety in schools and to follow our laws around safe schools and workplaces. As cases continue to decline, discussions about removing these mitigations must be based on good public health decisions. Medical science tells us that vaccinations, masking, and proper ventilation have been the best ways to maintain health in schools. Schools have been able to remain open because of the implementation and enforcement of these mitigation strategies designed to protect everyone in school communities, including their families.”
The Illinois Education Association says this ruling provides clarity to a chaotic situation.
“Students crave consistency. But, Judge Grischow’s Feb. 4 decision to enter a TRO in the case sent schools into chaos. A bright spot in the decision clarifies for which parties the TRO applies. The appellate court affirmatively stated that ‘the language of the TRO in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the IDPH in creating provisions addressing COVID-19.
These past few weeks have been tumultuous in schools around the state. They have been described by some as the worst time in our teachers’ and education employees’ careers. They’re getting angry emails, having to comfort scared students and are working to help calm other students who are dealing with the trauma that this pandemic has caused. Schools are supposed to be students’ safe haven. That’s not what we’ve been seeing at many of our schools recently. We know school board meetings have been canceled and schools have shut down because of threats and protests. This has to stop.
“Mitigation efforts are not political. They are put in place to keep students and school staff from getting sick, or from bringing home COVID-19 to loved ones who may be susceptible.
“As the weather gets warmer and as hospitalizations continue to decline, we are hopeful that school districts will adhere to their duty to bargain in good faith with local associations over health and safety issues, including mitigation efforts, and remind all that any existing collective bargaining agreements or memoranda of understanding around these issues remain intact.
“We need people to remember we are all in this together – parents, community members, educators and our students. There is a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel. We need to come together to find thoughtful solutions to bring some calm back to our schools, which will provide a better environment for our teachers and staff to provide students the important learning and emotional support that they need.”