IL Governor JB Pritzker to give update on omicron variant, vaccine clinics

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker will give an update Monday on Illinois' COVID response as the number of cases rise.
Governor Pritzker is expected to talk about the omicron variant and expanding vaccination clinics.
The update comes as COVID cases continue to rise across Illinois, with a record 18.942 cases reported last Thursday.
Health officials are expecting a post-holiday surge of cases.
Pritzker is expected to give the update at Noon Monday. We will live stream the Governor's comments on our Facebook page and website.