IDPH offering 1 million free COVID-19 rapid tests for K-12 public schools

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid tests to K-12 public schools.
The tests will be provided free of charge and will be sent to schools outside of Chicago.
The tests will be delivered to a single hub location in the district. Districts will then be responsible for distributing the tests to their local schools. The number of tests distributed will be based on the size of the district.
The OTC tests are intended to be distributed or to be administered in the following ways:
- Providing tests to students with COVID-19 symptoms for at-home use, including the testing of family members or close contacts.
- Testing of those who may have been exposed while in school.
- Testing in alignment with the Illinois Test to Stay (T2S) program.