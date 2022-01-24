 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind chills expected to fall near or below zero late Tuesday
Night into Wednesday morning...

The cold front moving through the Quad State region overnight will
usher in much colder and drier air across the area on Tuesday.
The coldest air will filter into the Quad State Tuesday night and
into early Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills will drop near the zero mark near the Interstate 64
corridor short after midnight Tuesday night, bottoming out between
zero and five below by 6 am CST on Wednesday. Zero to sub-zero
wind chills will be most likely along and north of a line from
Cape Girardeau Missouri to just south of Owensboro Kentucky. These
sub-zero wind chills will impact parts of southwest Indiana,
southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be hovering around the freezing
mark, but remaining below the freezing mark on Wednesday.

If you will be working outdoors or must wait outdoors for
transportation for work and school Wednesday morning, be sure to
bundle up in layers of clothing to keep warm and lessen the
chances for hypothermia and frostbite.

Consider checking on neighbors and others that may be in unheated
or poorly heated dwellings.

Pets and livestock kept outdoors and vulnerable to these cold
conditions should be given adequate food, water, and shelter.

Wind Chills should improve markedly on Thursday, but will still
remain in the teens and 20s for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

IDPH marks two-year anniversary of 1st COVID-19 case in Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
illinois coronavirus
By Travis Sloan

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) continues to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted as it marks the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Illinois. 

Two years later, IDPH is reporting more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois. On Monday, IDPH reported 83 new deaths. The number of deaths has now decreased each of the past four days, according to the data.

“On January 24, 2020 when we announced the first case of COVID-19 in Illinois, we were not imagining that two years later we would still be battling the virus with this ferocity,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “While we have seen the highest number of cases and hospitalizations throughout the entire pandemic this January, we are cautiously optimistic that those numbers will continue to decrease as quickly as they rose due to the Omicron variant.”

“We have learned a great deal in the two years since the first case was reported in Illinois and we continue to learn as this virus and its variants are constantly changing.  We now have safe and effective vaccines; we have oral antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments; and we know that proper masking, testing, and isolation and quarantine can help slow the spread of the virus.

“As COVID-19 evolves, so too will our recommendations and guidance.  Our goal remains the same – to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents as we explore how we will coexist with COVID-19.”

Illinois milestones:

  • January 24, 2020 –First confirmed Illinois case of COVID-19 reported in a Chicago resident, a woman in her 60s who returned from Wuhan, China on January 13, 2020. 
  • January 30, 2020 – second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Illinois reported in a man in his 60s and the spouse of the first confirmed case in Illinois.  This was the first person-to-person spread of the virus in the United States.
  • February 11, 2020 – IDPH announces it is able to conduct testing for SARS-CoV-2 making Illinois the first state to be able to perform in-state testing. 
  • March 17, 2020 – IDPH announces the first COVID-19 death in Illinois.
  • December 15, 2020 – First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois.

 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you