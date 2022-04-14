IDPH: COVID-19 cases slowly rising in many areas of Illinois

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) issued a warning Thursday that COVID-19 case rates are slowly rising in many areas of the state.
IDPH says members of the public should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities and staying up-to-date on their vaccination status.
“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”
Statewide Illinois is seeing 496 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Looking at the numbers for Region 5:
- 10 ICU beds available
- Low community level transmission
- Gallatin, Saline, Pope, Hardin Counties considered high transmission
State health officials are stressing the following precautions, which are critically important for those who are at high risk for serious illness:
- Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots to protect yourself, your loved ones and friends.
- If you are in an area with rising COVID-19 infections, wear a mask if entering indoor spaces with other people present and consider avoiding large gatherings.
- Stick to well-ventilated areas if you are not wearing a mask indoors around other people.
- If you feel flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and stay home from work as well as social gatherings; and obtain a test as quickly as possible.
- If you test positive, talk to your provider immediately so you can get COVID-19 treatment within five days of starting to feel sick. Also, communicate about the positive result with any persons you have been in close contact within two days of falling sick or testing positive.
- Continue to frequently wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes.