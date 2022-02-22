IDPH adds new COVID-19 treatment for distribution

(WSIL) -- On February 11, 2022 the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for a new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.
Now that new treatment will be available across Illinois. The treatment will join two oral antivirals already being offered.
“This newest COVID-19 treatment authorized by the FDA will continue to move us forward as we co-exist with COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While vaccination and boosting are still the best protection against severe illness due to COVID-19, this new treatment, along with other previously authorized treatments, can help keep people out of the hospital.
The new medicine, Bebtelovimab, is authorized to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and certain pediatric patients who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, when other therapies are not available.
The medicine is administered as an intravenous injection. You will need to talk to your doctor, if you test positive for COVID-19, to see if you are eligible for the treatment.
More information on COVID-19 treatments can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/covid19-treatment.html. To find a location that provides treatment, visit the COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Locator on the IDPH website at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid-19-outpatient-therapy-locator.html.