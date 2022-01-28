IDPH: 225,000 free, rapid, self-administered COVID-19 tests available in 14 counties

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits are available to residents in certain zip codes in 14 counties.
Project ACT is a new direct-to-consumer mail order program in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, health care technology company CareEvolation, test manufacture iHealth Labs, Inc., and logistics provider and Amazon.com.
IDPH encourages eligible residents in vulnerable communities in 14 counties to order these free COVID-19 tests. Counties include Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago counties.
Residents living in specific zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for a free home delivery.
- Jackson – 62966
- Jefferson - 62864
These tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering. In this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents.
IDPH determined initial eligibility based on the Social Vulnerability Index, which looks at 14 social factors in the areas of socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, minority status and language, and housing and transportation.