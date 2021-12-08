How to stay safe at holiday gatherings amid Omicron variant

(WSIL) -- Scientists are learning more about the Omicron variant, including how transmissible it is and how well vaccines can protect against it.
So what should you do if you have upcoming holiday gatherings and parties?
News 3 spoke with Southern Seven Health Department and they shared three points to consider if you're meeting up with your friends and families for celebrations.
Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department says the things to take into consideration to protect yourself from the omicron variant are no different than the other strands of the Covid virus.
"If you've got individuals at your gathering that are not vaccinated, you need to take that into account. Make sure those that are at your gathering are wearing a mask and other safety measures," she said.
If everyone at your party is vaccinated health experts, like Dr. Fauci, say it is okay to gather, but they also say you should still consider the risks and follow safety guidelines
"Having the Covid vaccine does protect you against serious infection, it also prevents you from having a hospital stay and even from succumbing from the virus. But no vaccine is 100% protective, so you do want to continue to go ahead and follow the safety measures that are put into place, even if you're around somebody that's fully vaccinated," she said.
And health experts say be willing to adjust your plans as more research about Omicron comes from scientists in the coming weeks.
"We just want have things return to the way they are and we want people to realize you can get back to normal, we're just asking wear a mask and watch the way you interact with others," she said.
Rhine also says it's good to get your booster if you're due for one and if you haven't gotten your vaccine, even one shot can get you some protection.