Hospitalizations decrease as new COVID-19 cases remain high in Illinois

(WSIL) -- More than 123,812 new cases of COVID-19 and 843 deaths from the virus were reported in Illinois over the past week.
IDPH says as of Thursday night, 4,533 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 460 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
On Thursday, the number of people hospitalized in Illinois fell below 5,000 for the first time since Dec. 26, 2021. The state peaked when it comes to hospitalizations on Jan. 12, 2022 when 7,380 people were hospitalized.
When looking at ICU beds, statewide 367 staffed beds of a total 2,976 staffed beds are available. In Region 5, which includes most of southern Illinois, the number is increasing. 7 staffed ICU beds are available, out of a total 71.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 46% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).