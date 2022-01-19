Historic teacher shortage is worse than ever, according to administrators

(WSIL)---There is a shortage of teachers in Illinois, and it's worse than ever, according to a survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.
Administrators at schools said job openings for teaching positions used to get 80 to 100 applications.
Click here to read more about the study.
Now, they are having to scout for teachers, and finding substitutes is even harder.
Illinois's regional superintendents of schools conducted a survey.
88% of school districts say they have a teacher shortage problem and 96% of those surveyed believed they have a substitute problem.
Region 21 covers Franklin Johnson Massac and Williamson counties.
There, 95% said there is a teacher shortage and all surveyed said there is a substitute shortage.
In this region alone, 10% of posted positions went unfilled or were filled with a less than qualified hire.
Vienna superintendent Joshua Stafford said these trends are concerning.
"I'm concerned about the teacher shortage next year, I'm concerned about it the year after that, and I'm concerned about it five years from now. It is a real problem, it is a real struggle, and we're going to continue to have to work in collaborative and creative fashions to make sure we're putting quality instructors in front of your kids in your classrooms," said Stafford.
Stafford also said they are not feeling the effects of the teacher shortage this year, but next year they are already trying to fill positions opening up.
Region 21 also had 100% of surveyed school say there is a substitute problem.
83% said the shortage is getting worse.
Throughout the state, 96% of responding districts had a substitute problem.
90% believe it's worse than it has been in the past, 27% of those surveyed added that COVID-19 helped contribute to substitute shortages.
Herrin superintendent Nathaniel Wilson said COVID has not helped the shortage for subs, and has caused many teachers to use extra time to sub in other classes, creating a cycle of burnout.
"Certainly everything is wrapping up into a pretty ugly picture for us as far as the shortage of subs and teachers both. They're now in a classroom fulltime subbing because of the sub shortage because we have teachers that are missing an unprecedented amount of days due to COVID quarantine and isolations. So there's a big ripple effect," said Wilson.
Wilson also said these shortages did not happen overnight.
They now want to work on recruiting people to go into teaching to help prevent more long term shortages.