Herrin schools to track COVID on a case-by-case basis

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Many school districts in our region will not force students to wear a mask. 

Herrin Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson says there won't be any mandatory Covid-19 procedures this year. 

Wilson says they'll keep track of any students who get Covid-19 on a case-by-case basis. 

"You have to look at vaccination status, the age of the child. Could they even be vaccinated yet? Once we get into that, find out the vaccination status, find out what close contacts look like, then we're going to have protocol to follow." said Wilson.

Wilson said they're currently looking for more substitute teachers.

